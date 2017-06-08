

Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis lost at the French Open, but now he’s got a new battle with Kellogg’s. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images)

Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis’s nickname is Special K, but if Kellogg’s gets its way, it won’t be for long.

The breakfast cereal producer has filed a lawsuit against Kokkinakis, citing copyright infringement after the tennis player sought to launch a line of clothing and tennis wear adorned with his “Special K” nickname, which is also the name of one of Kellogg’s most popular cereals, the Adelaide Advertiser reports.

“Special K is obviously an iconic cereal brand for Kellogg’s in Australia,” a spokeswoman for the American company told the newspaper (via the Guardian) this week.

The case, which came before a judge on Thursday, will not have an immediate resolution. Instead, it will be sent to a mediation conference in August, which will give Kellogg’s time to refine its case, as well as time for the 21-year-old tennis player to formulate his defense, the Guardian reports.

It may be an uphill battle for him, however, as Kellogg’s has owned the trademark for Special K since 1959 in Australia. The toasted rice and wheat cereal was created in 1955 in the United States, where it is often advertised as a diet food.

Kokkinakis, who lost to Japan’s Kei Nishikori, in the first round of the French Open late last month, has not publicly commented on the lawsuit … or did he?

On Thursday, he posted a tweet containing an emoji laughing so hard he was crying. It’s unclear toward what the tweet may have been directed.