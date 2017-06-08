

The team in blue wins free tacos for everyone. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Approximate Retail Value of a Doritos® Locos Taco is $1.69, a nice value any way you look at it. It’s a nice enough value that buying a Doritos® Locos Taco probably wouldn’t hurt most NBA fans in the pocketbook, and receiving a free Doritos® Locos Taco probably wouldn’t change many lives. I mean, The Washington Post regularly brags about the hundreds of dollars of savings you can receive in the coupon packet of every Sunday’s paper, and you still probably don’t subscribe to the paper. Which is fine. Each of those coupons probably requires you to buy like 17 containers of oatmeal or whatever. Coupons are the worst. Don’t subscribe to The Post for the coupons.

But Taco Bell is beloved. And free fast food items are beloved. Sports are mostly tolerated, but when you combine sports with free fast food items, the belovedness could transform a Facebook argument about Trump into a romantic Lord Byron narrative poem. Sports wins and losses come and go, but free food items seem to last forever, or at least however long a digestion cycle endures. Not forever, probably. Especially when a Doritos® Locos Taco is involved.

ANYHOW, if you’ve been paying attention to these NBA Finals, you’ve seen the ads that promise if either the Warriors or the Cavs “steal” a win on the road, everyone in America will be allowed to “steal” a Doritos® Locos Taco. The formulation doesn’t really work all that well; the Warriors were Game 3 road favorites, and will be favored by even more in Game 4, so I’m not convinced those road wins would be stealing, plus you can’t really “steal” a free Doritos® Locos Taco. You can just get one free, at very specific times, under very specific rules. (Although I’m sure Louise Mensch is convinced the Russians are actually stealing all the tacos.)

The rules actually run more than 1,000 words, and include warnings like this:

To obtain the Free Taco, Eligible Consumers must visit and be in line at any participating Taco Bell® restaurant in the Territory between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. (local time) (“Promotion Window”) on the Redemption Date only and request a Free Taco. Free Taco will not be offered at a consumer’s request on any other date or time, regardless of circumstance, but Taco Bell reserves the right to change the redemption date at its sole discretion for some or all participating Taco Bell restaurants. Participating Taco Bell restaurant managers reserve the right to deny Free Taco to any person they reasonably believe has already received a Taco or has engaged in any other fraudulent activity. Free Taco offer is subject to store availability and Taco Bell reserves the right at its sole discretion to substitute an item of equal or greater value due to unavailability; any difference in value will not be awarded. All Taco Bell managers’ decisions are final regarding Free Taco offer.

That’s an awful lot of power vested to Taco Bell managers. But honestly, none of that matters. All that matters is that there was a sporting event, and the favored team won, and now there are free tacos.

Free tacos at Taco Bell!!! — CG (@Cdot_Grimz) June 8, 2017

Thank you to our lord and savior @KDTrey5 for the free @Doritos Tacos from @tacobell to wash down this glorious victory. #DubNation — WF660 (@WarnerFFunesJr) June 8, 2017

About to go get a free taco at every taco bell in Salem #thisishowwedo #tacooooos — Dallas ✌ (@DallasRayne) June 8, 2017

Thanks KEVIN DURANT!!! Free Tacos from @tacobell — Basket Amor Y Pasion (@BasketAmor1) June 8, 2017

Rightt! When kd hit that all i saw was tacos — nick zeno (@chico_zeno11) June 8, 2017

NOBODY FORGET YOUR FREE TACO FROM TACO BELL!!! EVERYBODY GO GET A FREE TACO!!!! #NBAFinals — Dak Attack (@JosephRCarbajal) June 8, 2017

Cleveland websites noted the big free taco news.

The Cavs might've lost last night, but you can at least claim your free Doritos Locos Tacos from Taco Bell on June 13 from 2 to 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/TEIWFPBQZ6 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) June 8, 2017

Disappointed Cavs fans consoled themselves with the thought of a free taco.

Well at least we get free tacos. @tacobell #CavsNation — Nice Guy (@ZielleFaneto) June 8, 2017

The ONLY good thing about the @cavs losing game 3 is that now I get a free taco from @tacobell on my birthday. #SilverLinings #StillSad — Tyler Stutzman (@tfunkontheradio) June 8, 2017

And in the most amazing development of all, countless Americans failed to read the rules and decided that someone was going to give them a free taco today, Thursday the 8th, rather than next Tuesday the 13th, which is the actual day of the taco giveaway. I would read 10,000 words of first-person tales about people who went to Taco Bell today requesting a free taco only to get the bad news. I would watch a two-hour documentary on this. I would definitely write another blog item about this.

Free tacos today at Taco Bell thank you cavs — Queron (@CallMee_queron) June 8, 2017

Ayeeeee, GoldenState won an away game!!! Free Doritos Locos taco from Taco Bell today!!! — Andoooooo (@AndyStewarttt) June 8, 2017

@tacobell Is it true due to the Warriors stealing game 3 free doritos taco today? — Stan Jones (@artisttheme) June 8, 2017

Y'all get free Taco Bell today since the warriors stole a home game — *insert name* (@Indeed_iSaid) June 8, 2017

Free Doritos locos taco at Taco Bell today! — Nick (@nick_tha_ripper) June 8, 2017

This isn’t an original thought, but maybe someone should start a sports league based less around wins and losses and more around free fast food items.