After getting blown out in the first two games of the NBA Finals, the Cavaliers needed some things to start going their way in Wednesday’s Game 3. However, Cleveland could hardly have hoped for a play as improbable as what transpired early in the second quarter.

On a backdoor cut along the baseline, Kyle Korver took a feed from LeBron James and found himself with a clear path to the hoop, where he threw down a two-handed dunk. No big deal for a 6-foot-7 NBA player, except that the three-point specialist is 36 and dunks about as often as teammate Tristan Thompson takes shots from beyond the arc.

Just to be clear, Thompson very rarely shoots from long distance and, in fact, has never made a three-pointer in his six-year NBA career. Korver dunking isn’t quite as unheard-of a phenomenon, but Wednesday’s jam was just the 24th of his 14-year career, including playoff games, according to Basketball Reference.

When Korver, then with the Hawks, dunked in a January 2015 game, it was his first such basket in over two years. His Game 3 stuff was just his fourth since then and his first in the postseason since 2011.

After Korver dunked in February, he joked, “I try to get one a year.” Golden State certainly didn’t expect a repeat performance Wednesday, at least to judge from the look on Draymond Green’s face.

The Internet was also impressed.

Korver also did what was more expected of him, hitting two three-pointers. Alas, his eight points, including a rare aerial assault on the rim, were not enough to prevent his Cavs from succumbing to the Warriors, 118-113.

If it wants to storm back from a 3-0 Finals deficit, Cleveland might need Korver to start throwing down some half-court alley-oops. Hey, we are talking about extremely improbable scenarios here.