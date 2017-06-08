It took Brazilian soccer star Neymar three tries, but he finally got it. Neymar scored a goal from more than 150 feet, kicking the ball from the roof of the El Capitan building over Hollywood Boulevard into a net perched atop the Hollywood and Highland shopping center in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old performed the stunt for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday, and while it took him multiple tries, he appeared happy with the outcome.

He even invited Kimmel and show personality Guillermo Rodriguez, who acted as the goalkeeper during the stunt, to attend a Barcelona game via Instagram.

Thanks @JimmyKimmel @iamguillermo See you again soon. come to Barcelona next time! 😂😂 #NeymarLive A post shared by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

@neymarjr a dream come true A post shared by Guillermo (@iamguillermo) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:36pm PDT

Neymar swung down to Los Angeles after attending Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday in Oakland, Calif., where the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 132-113.

Neymar stuck around after the game to meet a couple of the team’s stars, including Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, presenting both with signed and personalized Barcelona jerseys.

The Barcelona striker appeared to really hit it off with Green. The two later posted a picture together hanging out in what appeared to be a San Francisco restaurant.

Now We Do What We Want! @neymarjr A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Jun 5, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

It’s unclear how long Neymar will remain in the United States, but he may be back later in the summer when Barcelona plays preseason friendlies in New York, Washington and Miami.