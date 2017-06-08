

Josh Kraft, right, is shown with Tom Brady, left, and Robert Kraft in 2011. (Gail Oskin/Getty Images for Ermenegildo Zegna)

It’s usually considered poor form to kick someone when they’re down, but the son of Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently made like Stephen Gostkowski. Given that he saw fit to take a major swipe at the New York Jets, he’ll probably be forgiven, if not celebrated, by New England fans.

Josh Kraft, president of the Patriots Charitable Foundation, was speaking Thursday at an awards banquet hosted by his organization at Gillette Stadium. Toward the end of the event, he invited the attendees to take a tour of the Patriots’ Hall of Fame, adding this zinger:

“It’s a lot better than the Jets’ Hall of Fame, which is nonexistent.”

Oof. You might think that a high-ranking associate of a team that just won its fifth Super Bowl in 16 years wouldn’t bother taking a shot at a franchise that hasn’t so much as been to one since 1969. Especially when said franchise has only beaten the Pats twice in their past 12 meetings, is coming off a 5-11 season and appears to be trying very hard to become the worst team in the NFL this year.

However, you would then be underestimating the bitter nature of the Patriots-Jets rivalry, one that goes back to the founding of the AFL in 1960, is enhanced by the general sports-world hatred between Boston and New York, features two division games a year and includes a litany of noteworthy moments, including in March 2015, when the teams traded tampering charges over the Jets’ signing of Darrelle Revis.

As with so many instances over the past 20 years or so, the Patriots got the better end of that one. Just to get a sense of why the Jets hold such a special place of venomous feeling in the Patriots’ hearts, here are some other feud-intensifying episodes from that period:

1997: Bill Parcells coaches New England to a loss in Super Bowl XXXI under a cloud of rumors that he was preparing to jump ship to New York. The Jets initially try to hire Parcells as a “consultant,” with then-defensive coordinator Bill Belichick as the nominal head coach, but the NFL forces New York to hand over several draft picks in exchange for being able to hire Parcells directly

1998: Parcells lures restricted free agent Curtis Martin, a promising young running back, away from the Patriots with a “poison pill” contract offer

1999: Parcells resigns as head coach, clearing the way for Belichick, his expected successor. Instead, at a news conference to announce his promotion, Belichick scrawls on a napkin, “I resign as HC of the NYJ,” shortly followed by the Patriots sending draft picks to the Jets as compensation for hiring Belichick.

2001: Jets linebacker Mo Lewis levels Drew Bledsoe with a vicious hit near the sideline, paving the way for Tom Brady to take over as the Patriots’ quarterback.

2006: Jets hire longtime Belichick assistant Eric Mangini as head coach, to the former’s apparent unhappiness.

2007: Mangini’s accusations of unauthorized activity by the Patriots lead to “Spygate.”

2009: New Jets coach Rex Ryan says, “I never came here to kiss Bill Belichick’s rings.”

2011: Brady and the Patriots suffer a stunning playoff loss at home to Mark Sanchez’s Jets, 28-21

2012: Two words — “butt fumble.”

2013: Jets beat the Pats on a controversial flag, based on a rule introduced that season, which gave New York a second chance at a field goal in overtime.



Patriots fans celebrate a playoff win over the Jets in 2007. (Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Of course, through all of this, or at least from the moment Brady took over, the Patriots built the NFL’s greatest dynasty, while the Jets had nearly as many head coaches (six) as playoff appearances (seven). Add in prolonged stretches of mediocrity between the Joe Namath-led Super Bowl win and Parcells’s arrival, and Kraft had a point about New York not exactly treating its fans to a procession of legendary players.

Still, for someone at the head of a philanthropic foundation, that crack was far from charitable. But it’s just the latest indignity heaped on the fans of Gang Green, who have seen their squad purge almost all of its most accomplished players in the offseason, while its would-be new starting quarterback causes reporters (in this case, Connor Hughes of NJ.com) to write sentences such as these:

“When [Christian] Hackenberg misses … he really misses. He threw just two interceptions in team drills, but nearly tossed six others. And I’m not talking about a receiver falling down. I’m saying the defender just dropped the ball. “Other times, the wideout/running back/tight end was wide open, and Hackenberg sailed it over his head or bounced it to him. That can’t happen. In the three media-open OTAs, Hackenberg hit reporters with passes twice.”

It’s safe to say that things aren’t going so well for the Jets these days. In a perverse way, is it any consolation that the team is still deemed worthy of a gratuitous takedown by the son of the owner of the mighty Patriots? Yeah, didn’t think so.