

David Price is at his wit’s end, apparently. (Paul Beaty/AP)

Some people are built to handle the Boston sports media, and some people aren’t. Red Sox pitcher David Price plainly isn’t.

On Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, the left-hander told the Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy that he only would talk to reporters on the day he pitches.

“I’m not cautious,’’ he told Shaughnessy. “I’m the same me. I don’t talk to the media every day like I did last year and I guess I get blown up for that. But I was honest with everything they asked me last year and I get blown up for that. So they did this to themselves. Talk to me on the day I pitch and that’s it. There are no more personal interviews. There are no more asking me questions on a personal level. That’s done.’’

Price, who won the 2012 AL Cy Young and finished second in the voting in two other seasons, seems to be taking issue with the way he’s been covered by the Boston gaggle since he signed a seven-year, $217 million free agent contract with the Red Sox in December 2015. He followed that up with a pretty decent 17-9 record in 2016, a year in which he led the majors in both starts and innings pitched. But Price also gave up an MLB-worst 227 hits and had another dreadful postseason outing in a career full of them, giving up five runs in only 3 1/3 innings against the Indians in the division series and dropping his record to 0-8 in nine career playoff starts. An avid Twitter user, he tried to deflect the fans’ criticism with sarcasm, but it only made him seem more thin skinned.

This year, he missed the first two months of this season with an elbow strain and took further hits for refusing to talk to reporters after laboring through a rehab start at Class AAA Pawtucket.

Here's David Price leaving McCoy Stadium & dodging the media after his rehab start in Pawtucket tonight @ABC6 #RedSox pic.twitter.com/q3LlPZ2o4P — Nick Coit (@NickCoit) May 25, 2017

And so we have his comments to Shaughnessy, which took place before the Red Sox’ 8-0 loss to the Yankees on Wednesday night. Things only got worse after the game, as detailed by the Boston Herald’s Steve Buckley. While most of the media pack was heading to Boston Manager John Farrell’s office for the usual postgame chat, Price pulled Comcast SportsNet New England’s Evan Drellich aside and soon was overheard yelling at him. Buckley then approached Price in the clubhouse to ask him about the comments he made to Shaughnessy about only speaking on the days he pitches. Price confirmed his new policy and followed it up with: “Write whatever the [expletive] you want. Just write it. Whatever the [expletive] you want.”

Then Price got into it again with Drellich and then was heard by Buckley yelling: “[Expletive] them! [Expletive] them all. All of them.”

Drellich recounted his conversations with Price later that night on Comcast SportsNet’s highlights show:

“After the game, Price wasn’t happy. He was directly unhappy with me. We had a conversation about it. I prefer not to detail it because I think the conversation was meant to be mostly private. But it was loud enough that most of the reporters overheard it and it will probably be talked about to some extent. “My takeaway is that, from both the story and from the conversation I had with him, is he’s unhappy with how he’s been treated in Boston. The bottom line doesn’t change.”

Price is scheduled to pitch on Thursday night against the Yankees, and he’ll talk to reporters if he’s following his own policy. Stay tuned.