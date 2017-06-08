

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., needs to turn off the television late at night. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Sen. John McCain’s questions for former FBI director James Comey during Thursday’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing were “bizarre,” according Twitter and The Washington Post’s Peter W. Stevenson, who wrote a detailed analysis of the exchange.

The short version is that no one seemed to understand what McCain was even getting at in some questions, which appeared to leave even Comey confused.

Shortly after the hearing ended, McCain tried to explain why he sounded incoherent at times.

“Maybe going forward I shouldn’t stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games,” he wrote in a statement Thursday afternoon.

John McCain has heard your concerns. "Maybe going forward I shouldn’t stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games" pic.twitter.com/EepazjEQhV — Catherine Thompson (@KT_thomps) June 8, 2017

The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night, 7-4. But because the game took place on the West Coast, it didn’t start until 9:40 p.m. ET, and according to MLB.com, the game didn’t end until 12:20 a.m. That’s not that unreasonable of a bed time for someone who didn’t need to be in the office till 10 a.m. the next morning, but McCain is 80, and if he’s anything like my grandparents were, he gets up at dawn no matter how late he stays up. Also, McCain commutes from Arlington, so that could tack some stressful minutes onto his morning.

Whatever the case, things didn’t go all that well for the Republican on Thursday, who dragged his favorite baseball team into the dramatic political proceedings. And what do the Diamondbacks have to say about that?

That’s not exactly a message of support, but it’s probably safe to assume the team and McCain will remain on good terms. After all, it was just last month when McCain welcomed the team to Washington to give them a tour of the Capitol.

I welcomed the #Arizona @DBacks to DC today for a tour of the Capitol & quick pep talk before their series against @Nationals. Go #DBacks! pic.twitter.com/PZMPOvGMdH — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) May 1, 2017

The Arizona senator also likes to attend games when he’s home in Phoenix. Like the occasional Senate hearing, however, things in the ballpark don’t always go McCain’s way.