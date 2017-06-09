

Chris Holtman, your next Ohio State men’s basketball coach? (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

David Woods of the Indianapolis Star reported Friday that Ohio State hired Butler’s Chris Holtmann to replace the fired Thad Matta as its men’s basketball coach, with the two sides agreeing to an eight-year deal with $3.1 million annually.

Holtmann, 45, has taken the Bulldogs to the NCAA tournament in each of his three seasons at the Indianapolis school, this past season reaching No. 11 in the rankings and finishing the year with a Sweet 16 loss to eventual national champion North Carolina. In April, the Big East coach of the year received a contract extension through the 2024-25 season, the third straight year in which the school had extended his deal in an attempt to shoo away prospective suitors. According to the Indianapolis Star, Holtmann had been linked to the openings at North Carolina State and Missouri this year, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech in 2016 and Tennessee in 2015.

But a program with the reach and resources of Ohio State apparently was too good for Holtmann to pass up, even though Butler’s incoming recruiting class is seen as the best in program history and the Bulldogs likely will be a top 25 team when the first preseason polls come out.

Ohio State fired Matta on Monday, after the Buckeyes missed the NCAA tournament in two straight seasons.

According to to the Columbus Dispatch, Holtmann’s contract with Butler had a $2 million buyout, which apparently wasn’t an obstacle for a program of Ohio State’s financial stature.