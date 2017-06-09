

Kyrie Irving went absolutely off in the first half of Game 4. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Never underestimate the heart of a champion. The Cleveland Cavaliers must be thinking in those terms through the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

After losing a heartbreaker in the final minutes of Game 3 to fall behind the Golden State Warriors, 3-0, on Wednesday night, the Cavs came out in Game 4 as if they were collectively shot from a cannon. They scored 49 points in the first quarter, the most points in a single frame in Finals history, and reached the half up 86-68. That’s right. 86 points.

That output, also a Finals record, included 13-for-22 shooting from three-point range, a whopping 59.1 percent. Kyrie Irving hit four of those bombs, and went to the locker room with 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting. LeBron James added 22 points, eight assists and six rebounds, a nice line for an entire game, in the opening 24 minutes (he played 21 of them). And what’s perhaps most amazing is that the Cavs could have scored 95 in the half, had they made their free throws. Cleveland was 17-of-26 from the stripe.

Barring a huge comeback by the Warriors, who are now in real danger of missing out on a clean sweep through the playoffs, this one looks to be headed back to Oakland, Calif., for a Game 5 on Monday night. The Cavs have been just that spectacular thus far.

JR Smith hits the 3 from the logo. pic.twitter.com/G0cH6fqaRj — RealGM (@RealGM) June 10, 2017