

Draymond Green apparently made a very important phone call in 2016. (Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports)

Kevin Durant is a force to be reckoned with in this year’s NBA Finals. He’s tallied at least 31 points and four assists in each of the first three games and, in Game 2, he managed a remarkable five blocks and three steals. One might say without the 6-foot-9 forward on this year’s Golden State Warriors team, the Cleveland Cavaliers might have already won a game or two.

There’s nobody who might recognize that more than Durant’s teammate Draymond Green, who told ESPN’s Zach Lowe in a fantastic piece posted to the network’s website on Thursday that he’s the one who got the ball rolling to woo Durant away from the Oklahoma City Thunder last year.

The idea to snag Durant struck Green following the Warriors unlikely loss to the Cavs in last year’s NBA Finals. After going up 3-1, Golden State lost three games in a row to mark a disappointing end to a record-breaking season. While that final Game 7 loss — which came at home — stung, said Green, it inspired him to make what ended up being two very important phone calls before he even left the parking lot of Oracle Arena that night.

The first, he told Lowe, was to Warriors General Manager Bob Myers.

“It’s on you,” Green said he told Myers, urging him to make Durant a Warrior.

And speaking of Durant, “That was my very next call,” Green said.

Green didn’t elaborate on the pitch he gave Durant in that call, but it obviously played well with Durant, who signed a two-year, $54 million deal with the team the following month.

Fielding questions from reporters at his introductory news conference with the Warriors last July, Durant said he based much of his decision to come to the team on his ability to vibe with Green and Golden State’s other starters, including Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.

Durant didn’t mention Green’s initial phone call at the time, but said what sealed the deal was meeting the men who would become his new teammates face-to-face.

“Those guys, they came in and felt like they were hand-in-hand,” Durant said. “I just felt like I needed to be a part of it.”

And so far, so good, Green said.

“I look at it as we lost the [2016] Finals, but we ended up with KD,” Green told Lowe. “That’s a helluva consolation prize.”