

David Moyes is often bristly with reporters, but this was a new level. (Lindsey Parnaby/AFP/Getty Images)

Former Sunderland Manager David Moyes was fined £30,000 (roughly $38,000) for having told a female reporter after the team’s 0-0 draw with Burnley in March that she “might get a slap.”

England’s Football Association in a statement Friday deemed the remarks “improper and/or threatening” and ruled they also “brought the game into disrepute” and levied the fine according to its rule book, despite Moyes denying the charge.

Moyes’s remarks, however, were caught on a video that surfaced in April, which shows BBC reporter Vicki Sparks asking Moyes whether he felt increased pressure during the game because the club’s owner was at the match. Moyes answered, “no,” but his comments didn’t stop there.

“It was getting a wee bit naughty at the end there so just watch yourself,” Moyes continued addressing Sparks. “You still might get a slap, even though you’re a woman. Careful the next time you come in.”

According to the Daily Telegraph, it was Sparks’s employer who initially filed a complaint with the FA, although Sparks had apparently already accepted an apology from Moyes, who is a notorious hothead with journalists who ask him questions he doesn’t like.

It was too late for Moyes, however, as criticism began to roll from the public and others, calling for him to be fired. The club did not immediately fire Moyes but the former Manchester United man wouldn’t last long. After Sunderland ended its dismal season at the bottom of the Premier League table and relegated to a lower-tier last month, Moyes resigned.