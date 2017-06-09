

France’s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saw it coming but Ola Toivonen’s shot was too good. (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images)

France’s Hugo Lloris is a great goalkeeper, but you wouldn’t know if it you only caught the final seconds of his team’s World Cup qualifier against Sweden on Friday.

Hugo Lloris, what are you doing?? This mistake from the French captain gave Sweden the win in the final seconds! https://t.co/BTNoVlM6CO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 9, 2017

Looking as if he was playing for the draw in the waning moments of stoppage time, Lloris left the box carrying the ball so as to send it up the field. However, his long pass was picked off by Sweden’s Ola Toivonen, who plays professionally in France’s Ligue 1. Toivonen stepped into the ball’s pathway and booted it from midfield into the back of the net.

Lloris appeared to see what was happening, but his mad dash back to the goal could not beat Toivonen’s blast.

Sweden ended up winning the game, 2-1, and tied France for first in its group standings with 13 points a piece.