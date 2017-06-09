

LeBron James, front center, sits in front of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert at a 2014 game. Warren Buffett is at the left. (Mark Duncan/Associated Press)

Remember that open letter Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert wrote in 2010, after LeBron James had ditched his team to join the Heat? Well, James hasn’t forgotten, and neither had his family, which was strongly — and in his retelling, profanely — opposed to his 2014 return to Cleveland.

In a video released Friday before James and the Cavs were set to square off against the Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the superstar forward discussed the “f—ing article” Gilbert wrote. The owner’s letter, incongruously rendered in the Comic Sans font, referred to James as “our former hero,” who committed a “cowardly betrayal” with his “shameful display of selfishness” and “disloyalty.”

“He completely bashed and disrespected not only me as an individual, but disrespected my name. And my name is not just myself, it’s my wife, my kids, my grandmother, my mother, so many more people,” James said in the video, which was made in partnership with his “Uninterrupted” project and ESPN. It showed him sitting in a New Orleans barbershop during February’s All-Star Game festivities while chatting with, among others, Golden State forward Draymond Green, Charles Oakley and rapper 2 Chainz.

[Draymond Green says he immediately started recruiting Kevin Durant after losing 2016 NBA Finals]

Elsewhere in the video, James explained his argument against Tom Brady as “the greatest athlete of all time” noting that, unlike basketball players, the Patriots quarterback doesn’t have to play defense. “Brady is the greatest quarterback I’ve ever seen,” James told his barbershop companions, “but he affects the game one way.”

Regarding his decision to return to the Cavaliers, James said that “some people were on the fence,” because of the letter. “Even my mom and my wife were like, ‘F— that, I ain’t with that.’

“My mom was definitely like, ‘F— that, we ain’t going back,'” he said.

“I had to finally just be like, ‘You know what, mom, it ain’t really about that. Me going back is more of a bigger picture, and it’s more about all these kids, all these people who need inspiration and need a way to get out. And I believe I’m that way out,'” James added. Even with that explanation, he said, his mother maintained a stance of, “You go back, I ain’t going back with you.”

“She was like, ‘I’m staying in Miami, or send me somewhere else,'” James said. “I had to be like, ‘Let’s not worry about the small s—, let’s worry about us building something that’s bigger than our name.’”

Really dope to hear LeBron being brutally honest about returning to CLE after Dan Gilbert letter (h/t @JordanHeckFF) pic.twitter.com/Zvd2FJI9Ic — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) June 9, 2017

In the debut of a series of videos called “The Shop,” James addressed a broad array of topics with a group that also included two of his childhood friends and business partners, Maverick Carter and Randy Mims. Carter began the Brady discussion by citing the quarterback’s Super Bowl LI performance and praising his “consistency” over so many years, calling it, “The greatest thing I’ve seen in sports.”

James gave Patriots Coach Bill Belichick credit for doing “a great job” of “protecting that asset” in Brady, with schemes that enhanced his team’s pass protection. But he said that basketball players, “every single night,” had to “know both sides.”

“We both played football. The offense never even talked to the defense — all week!” James exclaimed. “When I played football, offensively, I never even talked to the defensive side.”

“I’m not saying he’s not great,” James said of Brady. “He’s the greatest football player of all time.”

Here is the full video, which runs for a half-hour.