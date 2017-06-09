

Crosby and Subban. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

So NBC Sports hockey analyst Mike Milbury seems to have identified another heel, someone to become his sole focus, someone to receive regular tongue-lashings, to be shoehorned into every intermission report. This time, it’s P.K. Subban, and it’s already getting a little weird.

It started early in these playoffs, when Subban apparently lost his mind, took leave of his senses and danced during pregame warm-ups.

“I know it’s a new day and age and everybody wants to be on Instagram or Twitter or whatever. But you’ve got to keep focus,” NBC’s always cheerful analyst said then. “When I see this I start to think maybe Peter Laviolette ought to give him a rap on the head and say, ‘Hey, P.K., we’ve got a game tonight, focus in. You don’t need to be a clown out there.’ And he will. He’s been a clown in the past, and we’ve seen him act like a clown. When he’s serious and focused, he’s one hell of a player.”

He later clarified his comments, telling the Tennessean that he regretted the use of that clown and “rap on the head” terminology, that “God knows we could use some riveting characters” in the NHL, that “the game is supposed to be fun and I’m glad that P.K. Subban is part of the game,” and that he merely was wondering if Subban was being a distraction. To his team. By dancing. During pregame warm-ups.

Still, on Thursday night — when Milbury said Subban “had it coming” after Sidney Crosby mushed his head into the ice repeatedly whilst their bodies were tangled near the boards — it was impossible not to think back to Clown Gate, and wonder what’s going on here.

Sidney Crosby gives PK Subban the world’s worst CPR lesson pic.twitter.com/FUieqHKBHy — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 9, 2017

Subban is sometimes flashy, I suppose. He’s appears to smile at times, and even to enjoy playing hockey. He occasionally seems to relish the entertainment aspect of hockey. Suspect, suspect and suspect.

Why, it’s almost like vintage-era Alex Ovechkin! So you wonder, did Milbury have any thoughts about vintage-era Alex Ovechkin?

“Crosby: professional, workmanlike,” Milbury said in 2010. “Ovechkin: exuberant, just every day is another day at the beach for this kid.”

“Alexander Ovechkin and his sidekick Alex Semin killed their coach,” Milbury wrote in 2011, after Bruce Boudreau was fired. “Chalk one up for the bad guys. … Ovechkin will now have to face up to the fact that he got the coach canned. If he is smart, and I am very skeptical that he is, he will change.”

“You don’t have to act like a baby,” he said in 2013, while ripping Ovechkin’s effort. “This is ridiculous embellishment. He should be embarrassed by this, and so should his teammates. That is silly. Get up and act like a man.”

And that was after he referred to Ovechkin’s 2010 Russian team as “Eurotrash.”

If you think this means Milbury is beloved by Penguins fans, though, you’d be wrong. They also think he picks on their team! And in fact, in 2012, Milbury apologized after calling Crosby “little goody two shoes,” making an odd comment about him coming back “from his 35th concussion,” saying he’s “not the sweet kid you see in interviews,” and arguing “there’s a little punk in Crosby.” (He also said then-Coach Dan Bylsma “should have taken off his skirt” and gotten involved in a melee.)

Crosby’s furious agent responded by saying “A simple apology isn’t accepted in this case. The real way to treat this disease is by either suspending or firing Milbury. Plain and simple.”

Pittsburgh General Manager Ray Shero, meanwhile, told ESPN.com that concussions are “an issue that is at the forefront of our league right now and to make light of these concussions is a real lame attempt at humor. He should know better than this.”

And there was the time Milbury referred to the Sedin brothers as Thelma and Louise in a previous Stanley Cup finals, which means he has personally insulted the winners of six out of the last 10 league MVPs. That last one prompted veteran hockey scribe Larry Brooks to call Milbury an “ugly American who apparently thinks it is insightful hockey commentary to mock the manhood and masculinity of Henrik and Daniel Sedin,” and to ask “what on earth is wrong with the North American television network executives who make the decisions to hire these people to spew their ignorance?”

Brooks had more thoughts after the Subban clown comments, writing that Milbury’s mind-set was “an institutional thing that seems to run through hockey, if not the boardrooms of pro sports, and to the detriment of the fans who pay extraordinary prices to watch the games.”

Now look, Charles Barkley isn’t always kind to the NBA or its players, and he isn’t mindful of his words, and he is lauded as a perpetual whoosh of fresh air. Nobody wants an analyst who is dull, or trite, or uncritical. Heat sometimes sells, and boredom never does.

But Barkley is fun. There’s a wink to the whole production. He comes across as your irreverent but irresistible cousin, whose antics will drive you crazy but make you laugh. Milbury, on the other hand, comes across as your spiteful uncle who daydreams about smacking no-good kids with rulers. And so you sometimes wonder, does Milbury actually enjoy watching hockey? Does he enjoy watching the league’s biggest stars? Does he enjoy fun? Is there some middle ground between mindless praise and referring to your league’s biggest stars as punks, women, bad guys and clowns? Is there a way to be interesting without suggesting a likable player deserves to have his head mushed into the ice?

Then again, it might not just be hockey stars that Milbury doesn’t like. Remember that in 2008, after Tiger Woods wondered if people still watch hockey, Milbury had a clever response.

“You know what? I’m gonna change the name now. It’s gonna be Tiger Wuss,” Milbury said. “Here’s a guy that took about three months to get over a simple arthroscopic surgery. You look at [former Pittsburgh forward] Ryan Malone. His face exploded with a slap shot last night — he’s back out in 10 minutes! Keep your yap shut, Tiger, or I’ll send a couple of wingers down there … to tidy you up a little bit, meat head.”

Great way to sell the sport.