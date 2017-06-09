Earlier this week, the Fairfield Auto Group in Pennsylvania put a 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 up for sale in eBay for $97,978. It only had 1,523 miles on it and came in an apparently exotic custom color combination. In other words, it was “a cherry example of the breed,” as the Drive put it.

Oh, and they claimed it once belonged to Dale Earnhardt Jr., a gift from Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick.

“This is a very rare 2009 Corvette ZR1. It is the 23rd built and was bought and special ordered through Rick Hendrick for Dale Earnhardt Jr,” the listing said. “This was, in fact, his personal car and features a special color combo that customers could not order out of the factory. Just over 1,500 miles on the odometer and a clean history.

“The car includes documentation showing that this was, in fact, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s car and also includes a signed center console.”

But as you can see from the yellow strip at the top of that photo, the listing was taken down because there was one small problem: Earnhardt himself said Thursday that it wasn’t his.

Not my car. Never drove it. Never did it once spend a minute in my driveway. Buyer beware. https://t.co/XDh6G3GIUH — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 8, 2017

Photos that accompanied the listing showed a “Hendrick” label across the top of the windshield and what appeared to be Dale Jr.’s autograph on the center console. But alas, he shot down its lineage and now it probably won’t be fetching anywhere near $97,978. The eBay listing itself is now completely gone, though we were able to get the screengrab of it before it was taken down.

Buy Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 w/ autographed console — $98Khttps://t.co/qoA3DOmg9F pic.twitter.com/9Xvo6yjDzM — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) June 7, 2017

We reached out to the Fairfield Auto Group about this, and a company representative said any comment about the matter would have to come from General Manager Rick Quigley. We’ll update this story if we hear back from him.