

Jonathan Jeanne participates in the NBA draft combine in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A highly regarded prospect for this month’s NBA draft may have seen his pro career end before it had a chance to reach the highest level. Jonathan Jeanne, a 19-year-old center from France, was diagnosed Thursday with a genetic disorder that has put his basketball dream on hold, possibly permanently.

As reported by The Vertical, Jeanne received a diagnosis of Marfan syndrome from the Cleveland Clinic after an MRI exam taken during May’s NBA draft combine showed an abnormality in his spine. Marfan syndrome affects the connective tissue in many parts of the body, and it is often associated with vision and/or heart problems.

According to the Marfan Foundation, the syndrome affects about one in 5,000 people. One such person is Isaiah Austin, who overcame blindness in his right eye to become a standout center at Baylor, but whose Marfan diagnosis caused him to pull out of the 2014 NBA draft, at which he was projected to go in the first round.

The NBA honored Austin by staging a ceremonial drafting of him during its 2014 event, which he called “a tremendous blessing” after “a tough week.” He was medically cleared to play last year, and he signed in January with a Serbian club.

As with Austin, the 7-foot-2 Jeanne was widely predicted to be selected in the first round, somewhere after pick No. 20. Born in the Caribbean department of Guadeloupe, he turned pro in 2013 and signed last year with a club in France’s top league, Le Mans Sarthe, before being loaned to another club, Nancy, to get more playing time.

In April, Jeanne declared for this year’s NBA draft, and his combination of length (7-7 wingspan), speed and shot-blocking ability intrigued scouts. He quickly climbed draft boards, and was considered by many to have a solid shot at becoming a rotation player.

Strong NBA Combine showing from Jonathan Jeanne. Body still far away but tough to find his combination of length, mobility, skill and upside pic.twitter.com/5BLPQhvIAS — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 12, 2017

France native @J_Jeanne971 speaks to the media from pre-draft workouts at BioSteel Centre. https://t.co/062dzwWRsx pic.twitter.com/JIQFMttwMC — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 7, 2017

“Jeanne draws natural comparison to countryman Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz’s dominant defensive center,” David Aldridge of NBA.com wrote in May. “But it will take him a couple of years to get strong enough to play in the league.”

It took Austin a couple of years to get clearance by his doctor, who was concerned with how his heart might hold up to major exertion. He said in December that he had “been able to work out a little bit here and there” before being deemed “stable,” and he credited his athletic background and healthy eating habits for helping avoid some of the more debilitating effects of Marfan.

Jeanne could possibly look to Austin’s case for inspiration, given that the Frenchman’s agent told The Vertical that his client “remains hopeful that he can one day resume his basketball career after extensive medical supervision.”