

Kevin Kiermaier is looking at a long recovery. (Chris O’Meara/AP)

After the Tampa Bay Rays’ 7-5 win over the Chicago White Sox that saw star Kevin Kiermaier exit the game early with an injury Thursday night, Manager Kevin Cash told reporters the player was “going to be out a while.” By Friday afternoon, it became clear just how long Cash meant.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Kiermaier suffered a hairline fracture to his hip, which will require at least two months of recovery time. Kiermaier will be barred from baseball activities up to eight weeks, after which the team optimistically hopes he can return sometimes in August.

The injury comes as a blow to a team that is struggling stay above .500 this season. Kiermaier, a two-time Gold Glove winner, has seven home runs, 20 RBI and 10 stolen bases after signing his six-year, $53.3 million contract extension in March.

Kiermaier, 27, has not publicly commented on the extent of his injury, but told reporters on Thursday he “doesn’t feel too great.”

The injury occurred in the fifth inning as Kiermaier awkwardly slid into first base while trying to avoid a collision with the infielder at the bag. He was later seen walking with the aid of crutches, the Times reports.

In his place, the team has called up Mallex Smith from a Class AAA affiliate in Durham, N.C.