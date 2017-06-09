Sidney Crosby and P.K. Subban renew pleasantries. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Sidney Crosby racked up three assists in the Penguins’ 6-0 rout of the Predators on Thursday. The Pittsburgh star also racked up a pair of questionable moments, which will fuel his detractors even as his team is poised to capture a second straight Stanley Cup.

In the first period of Thursday’s Game 5, Crosby and Subban, who came into the game as established antagonists, got locked up behind the Penguins’ net. Crosby was able to sling Subban downward, and he took the opportunity to repeatedly push the Nashville defenseman’s head into the ice.

Subban managed to get back up and briefly put Crosby in a headlock before referee Brad Meier, situated nearby, blew his whistle. The two players were given matching minors, which produced objections from some online who thought that Crosby’s actions should have put the Preds on a power play.

Those cries only intensified after the Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin scored on the subsequent four-on-four session, giving Pittsburgh a 3-0 lead just before the first period ended. Also howling in rage was Nashville Coach Peter LaViolette.

Crosby and Subban have a history, of course, with the latter claiming that Crosby told him his “breath smelled” as they were skating off after the Preds’ Game 3 win. “I didn’t say that,” Crosby told reporters. “He likes the attention and things like that. If he wants to make stuff up, what can I do?”

Subban managed to score a Listerine sponsorship out of that episode, but it was a bottle of water that figured into a later portion of Thursday’s game. In the second period, Crosby threw that bottle onto the ice from the Pittsburgh bench, while play was ongoing.

Seconds later, Phil Kessel scored to give the Penguins a 5-0 lead, and again, many thought the goal was an unfair outcome, as play should have been stopped — with Crosby, some noted, penalized.

Crosby told a referee that the toss was unintentional, but with the benefit of replay, that assertion seemed questionable, at best.

It remains to be seen if Crosby gets fined by the NHL for either of his actions Thursday, but the league certainly won’t suspend one of its most marketable players for what could be a Cup-clinching Game 6 for the Penguins. As for his tussle with Subban, Crosby, who has suffered multiple concussions in his career, including earlier in the playoffs against the Capitals, said after the game,  “He was doing some kind of UFC move on my foot. I don’t know what he was trying to do.”

Subban was more philosophical about the latest development in their back-and-forth. “It’s hockey, man,” he said.