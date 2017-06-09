

Sidney Crosby and P.K. Subban renew pleasantries. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Sidney Crosby racked up three assists in the Penguins’ 6-0 rout of the Predators on Thursday. The Pittsburgh star also racked up a pair of questionable moments, which will fuel his detractors even as his team is poised to capture a second straight Stanley Cup.

In the first period of Thursday’s Game 5, Crosby and Subban, who came into the game as established antagonists, got locked up behind the Penguins’ net. Crosby was able to sling Subban downward, and he took the opportunity to repeatedly push the Nashville defenseman’s head into the ice.

Sidney Crosby gives PK Subban the world’s worst CPR lesson pic.twitter.com/FUieqHKBHy — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 9, 2017

Subban managed to get back up and briefly put Crosby in a headlock before referee Brad Meier, situated nearby, blew his whistle. The two players were given matching minors, which produced objections from some online who thought that Crosby’s actions should have put the Preds on a power play.

Sidney Crosby shoving P.K. Subban's head into the ice over and over. Off-setting minors. #Preds pic.twitter.com/B7mUbDat1P — Mark Harris (@TweetsByHarris) June 9, 2017

Crosby works over Subban and Brad Meier standing there watching the whole thing. And then he gives out coincidental minors? Are you kidding? — Ken Campbell (@THNKenCampbell) June 9, 2017

Guarantee if it was Crosby getting handled like that, NO WAY they get matching penalties. NO WAY #Crosbygetsprotected #Penguinssuck — Stephen Ulrey (@ulrey1045) June 9, 2017

If someone did to Crosby what Crosby just did to Subban, Canadian Parliament would intervene. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) June 9, 2017

Thoughtful analysis from Milbury on Crosby pounding PK helmet into ice, getting "holding" minors: "It was cagey and Subban had it coming." — Tim Cowlishaw (@TimCowlishaw) June 9, 2017

Those cries only intensified after the Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin scored on the subsequent four-on-four session, giving Pittsburgh a 3-0 lead just before the first period ended. Also howling in rage was Nashville Coach Peter LaViolette.

"THAT'S ALL F***ING YOU!" -An enraged Peter Laviolette to Brad Meier after Malkin's goal. pic.twitter.com/UYaD7SiAni — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) June 9, 2017

Crosby and Subban have a history, of course, with the latter claiming that Crosby told him his “breath smelled” as they were skating off after the Preds’ Game 3 win. “I didn’t say that,” Crosby told reporters. “He likes the attention and things like that. If he wants to make stuff up, what can I do?”

Subban managed to score a Listerine sponsorship out of that episode, but it was a bottle of water that figured into a later portion of Thursday’s game. In the second period, Crosby threw that bottle onto the ice from the Pittsburgh bench, while play was ongoing.

Seconds later, Phil Kessel scored to give the Penguins a 5-0 lead, and again, many thought the goal was an unfair outcome, as play should have been stopped — with Crosby, some noted, penalized.

From @HNIC Craig Simpson. "Goal never should've happened after Crosby threw water bottle from bench at Predators player". — Dan Dunleavy (@Dan_Dunleavy) June 9, 2017

Crosby told a referee that the toss was unintentional, but with the benefit of replay, that assertion seemed questionable, at best.

“I didn’t mean to throw that" pic.twitter.com/UaUC6PEKFX — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 9, 2017

some intense intermission water bottle analysis pic.twitter.com/VjB8YZCA9B — steph (@myregularface) June 9, 2017

It remains to be seen if Crosby gets fined by the NHL for either of his actions Thursday, but the league certainly won’t suspend one of its most marketable players for what could be a Cup-clinching Game 6 for the Penguins. As for his tussle with Subban, Crosby, who has suffered multiple concussions in his career, including earlier in the playoffs against the Capitals, said after the game, “He was doing some kind of UFC move on my foot. I don’t know what he was trying to do.”

Subban was more philosophical about the latest development in their back-and-forth. “It’s hockey, man,” he said.