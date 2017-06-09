

Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell saw the tables turned when he was apparently kicked out of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell is usually on the receiving end of Pittsburgh fans’ cheers. But on Thursday night he became a fan when he attended Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals, with the Penguins beating the Predators, 6-0, to take a 3-2 series lead.

The goals weren’t even the most exciting part of the game, however, if you ask Boswell. He could barely keep it together when a couple of line brawls broke out in front of him. Boswell said on Twitter he was kicked out of the game for banging on the glass.

“Man that’s crazy!!” he added. “Sorry we just won two fights!”

Got kicked out for banging on the glass?! Man that's crazy!! Sorry we just won two fights! — Chris Boswell (@WizardOfBoz09) June 9, 2017

[With Penguins one win from the Cup, Sidney Crosby is again the center of attention]

Judging from the timing of his tweet, as well as the tweet’s contents, Deadspin deduced Boswell’s ejection came just more than halfway through the third period, when the teams dropped their gloves and began going at it.

“[S]ome bumping and slashing between Roman Josi and Patric Hornqvist devolved into a pair of satellite fights, with Evgeni Malkin scoring a takedown on Josi and Viktor Arvidsson trading punched with Carl Hagelin.”

The score was already 6-0 at that point, so Boswell didn’t miss much.

Strangely, it appears he wasn’t sitting with a bunch of other Steelers who attended the game, including the team’s offensive line, which looked to be sitting in a suite.

Perhaps Boswell can get another shot. Of course, his Penguins would have to lose to the Predators in Nashville on Sunday in Game 6 to get a Game 7 in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.