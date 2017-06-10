

He’s gotta wear the mask in the squared circle, no? (Gene Puskar/Associated Press)

DeAngelo Williams still doesn’t know if he’ll play another year of pro football after nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers and two with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s a free agent, and there isn’t much of a market for 34-year-old running backs these days. But if his football career is done, his wrestling career might be just getting started.

Williams appeared on an April 27 episode of Impact Wrestling alongside former Cleveland Browns tight end Gary Barnidge and now will tag team with Quinn “Moose” Ojinnaka for a match against Chris Adonis and Eli Drake as part of Impact’s “Slammiversary” pay-per-view event on July 2 in Orlando. It’s an apt pairing: Ojinnaka played seven seasons as an offensive lineman for the Falcons, Patriots, Colts and Rams.

“I’m a huge, huge, huge fan of professional wrestling, and everything I’m going to do in the ring will be for the wrestlers who I have watched in the past, as well as those I still watch today. I respect the sport, the wrestlers and everything that comes with it,” Williams said in an Impact news release. “You’re going to get everything I have inside the IMPACT WRESTLING ring; I’m going to try to show off my athletic ability.”

My professional wrestling knowledge ends with Koko B. Ware, so I have no idea if Williams looks good or not in this training clip.

Williams told NFL Network’s Michael Fabiano that the match should be considered a “one-off” for now, or at least until he makes his NFL retirement official. He still would like to sign with someone, however.

A number of NFL players have taken their talents to the squared circle, most notably the Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski. But Gronk has nothing on William “The Refrigerator” Perry, who appeared in the battle royal (along with other NFL players) at the then WWF’s WrestleMania 2 in 1986 and was inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.