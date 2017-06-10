

Dez Bryant, right, makes his pitch to Darrelle Revis to join him in Dallas. (Bill Kostroun/Associated Press; Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Players recruiting players isn’t all that rare, but most of the time such overtures are made in private. For instance, Golden State forward Draymond Green only revealed this week that he was the one who possibly got the ball rolling for the Warriors to snag Kevin Durant by calling him after losing the NBA Finals last year.

But maybe football’s just different. On Saturday, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant took a more 21st-century style by turning to Twitter when making his pitch to free agent cornerback Darrelle Revis.

@Revis24 Dallas? ….I promise you are going to love what we got going on around here..your attitude fits our culture…waiting….. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 10, 2017

A bold move, no doubt, but one that didn’t elicit an equal reaction. As of Saturday night, Revis, who last tweeted on Tuesday, had not publicly replied. Of course, there’s always the possibility that Revis, 31, slid into Bryant’s DMs to talk further.

It would be a surprise if Revis, who was released by the New York Jets in March following a decline in performance compared to his previous seasons with the team, ended up a Cowboy.

Per Bleacher Report’s Alec Nathan, one of the numerous reporters who noticed the 5 p.m. tweet on Saturday: “[A]dding Revis to the [Cowboys] roster now would seem to go against the grain. Not only did they sign free agent Nolan Carroll in March, but they also bolstered their secondary by drafting corners Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Marquez White along with safety Xavier Woods.”

Revis, who put up a career-low five combined interceptions and pass breakups last season, appears to be at a career crossroads with seemingly few options ahead of next season.

Some wonder if there’s a place for him at all.

“ESPN.com contacted officials from four different teams — a head coach, a team executive, a personnel director and a scout — and the consensus is there’s no market for Revis because of a significant decline last season and whispers about his commitment,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote last month.

Cimini, the Jets beat writer for ESPN.com, cited league sources in adding that for Revis to have a better shot at landing a spot next season, he’ll have to think about taking a pay cut.

As of March, Revis said he has no plans to retire.

“The hunger is definitely there,” he said (via NFL.com). Hopefully more than just Bryant wants to take him out for a meal.