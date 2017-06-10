

Warriors heel Draymond Green has few fans in visiting arenas, but the distaste for him seems particularly strong in Cleveland, where the crowd has told him — in no uncertain terms — that he’s a bad person throughout the two NBA Finals games that have been played there. And after Friday night’s loss to the Cavaliers in Game 4, Green returned the favor.

“I don’t pay that much attention to anybody in Cleveland, honestly,” he said, per ESPN. “They don’t seem to be the sharpest people around.”

Green had a bit of a laugh over the confusion surrounding the technical foul he received in the middle of the third quarter. Just about everyone thought it was his second of the game, earning him an automatic ejection, and “Hit the road Jack” started playing over the loudspeakers. But it turned out that the one everyone thought Green had received in the first quarter actually was assessed to Warriors Coach Steve Kerr.

“Yeah, they messed that one up bad,” Green said. “I don’t know. That was pretty bad.”

Green already did not think Cleveland rocks after Game 3, when video surfaced of his mother, Mary Babers-Green, getting into it with a Cavs fan. Before Game 4, he called Clevelanders “rude.”

Draymond on his mother being heckled: "Fans here are just rude." pic.twitter.com/GJrWt9OF1d — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 8, 2017

Green’s mom later said apologies had been exchanged, but still, it might be a good thing that the series is returning to Oakland.