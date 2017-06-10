Torrey Smith's 3-year-old son TJ asked "Where did ya'll get me from?" and then Torrey filmed their conversation and it is SO CUTE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZHKUewFvPT — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) June 11, 2017

“Where did you get me from?”

That’s the question 3-year-old TJ Smith, son of Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith, asked his dad during a recent car ride. And so Smith tried his best to explain the miracle of life to his young boy, who, well, didn’t quite get it.

“Your mom had you,” Smith says.

“But where did ya’ll get me from?” TJ asks again.

The elder Smith tries to do a little more explaining this time, telling his son he came from inside mom’s belly, the same way a younger baby came out.

“Did the doctors get him out?” TJ asks.

“Yeah. They got you out too,” Smith replies, reminding his son he had “a big old head so the doctors had to pull [him] out.”

This did not sit well with TJ.

“Pull me out?” he asks, slightly stunned and a little confused. “I don’t want that to happen!”

“It already happened,” Smith says. “You’re already here now!”

TJ, of course, needs more answers to questions like, “Did the doctors pull my legs off?!”

“They didn’t pull your legs off,” Smith assures his son. “Don’t you see your two legs right in front of you?”

TJ looks at his legs, but appears skeptical of the evidence, when he declares once again, he does “not want to do that again!”

Smith, perhaps sensing that discussing the birds and the bees with a 3-year-old may not be the easiest of tasks, gives up.

“Boy, stop being extra! Smith says before the conversation switches to life’s other great wonder, roller coasters and how scary those can be.

Here’s to hoping Smith and his son make their car conversations public more often.