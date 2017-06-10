

“Bro, can I borrow some money?” (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

If you donate to just one crowdfunding campaign this year, please don’t let it be this one that wants to help veteran Cleveland Cavaliers player Dahntay Jones pay off some of the fines he’s earned for talking too much trash this postseason.

Sure, as this ridiculous GoFundMe campaign points out, Jones is only earning $9,127 for his work this season, but keep in mind that’s because he signed with the team on the last day of the regular season, meaning that salary reflects just one day’s work.

Also, let’s not forget Jones has played in the NBA for a million years, during which he made millions of dollars, so this man is probably not hurting for cash.

Regardless of the facts, however, the GoFundMe campaign’s author “Ricky,” who describes himself as “a huge Cleveland sports fan” (clearly), wants you to chip money to reach a $6,000 goal to help Jones pay off the fines he was assessed in Game 1 of the team’s playoff series against the Toronto Raptors last month.

It doesn’t appear Ricky has updated the GoFundMe campaign since he launched it last month, but he might want to because — gasp! — Jones now owes the NBA $9,000, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, due to another trash-talking episode during Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

Poor guy, right?

It doesn’t look like teammate Richard Jefferson agrees. Jefferson recently took to Snapchat to post just what he thought about the the GoFundMe campaign and, for good reason, it involves a lot of emojis laughing hysterically.

(Image via Snapchat)

This isn’t the first time Jones has made headlines for getting fined. Last year, he was fined $80 (1/110th of his pro-rated one-day 2016 salary of $8,800) for punching a player in the groin. The foul wasn’t deemed a technical at the time, which is why it was cheaper than this year’s, but he had a benefactor help him out anyway. His teammate LeBron James paid the fine that time, and from the sound of it he may have paid Jones’s way again last month.

“I said I was going to pay the fine before I even knew what it was, so it didn’t matter,” James said (via USA Today) last month. “I told him tonight, I said, ‘Listen, Dahntay. Enough is enough. Stop getting kicked out against Toronto all the time. I’m gonna have to stop paying your damn fines.’ Yeah, he don’t have to worry about it. He’s good.”

Looks like we can declare an end to the crowdfunding campaign.

(H/t: For the Win)