Maria Sharapova announced on Saturday that she will not play in Wimbledon this summer. Unlike the French Open, which refused to grant her an automatic entry after having missed 15 months serving a suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, the 30-year-old Russian said she’s choosing to sit out of Wimbledon because of an injury.

“After an additional scan, the muscle tear that I sustained in Rome will unfortunately not allow me to compete in the grass court tournaments I was scheduled to play,” Sharapova wrote on Facebook, noting her next scheduled tournament will be at the hard courts of Stanford in late July.

Sharapova, who is currently ranked 178th in the world, was set to play in Birmingham, as well as at a tournament in the London suburb of Roehampton, in hopes of qualifying for Wimbledon. Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion who last won Wimbledon in 2004, has not entered a Grand Slam since testing positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

Following her suspension, Sharapova returned to tennis in April, counting on wild card opportunities for entry into various world tournaments, including Stuttgart, where she lost in the semifinals to France’s Kristina Mladenovic, Madrid, where she lost in the Round of 32 to Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard, and Rome, where she ended up pulling out of the tournament with the thigh injury.

Sharapova has been a lightning rod since she returned to the circuit, with several players complaining of tournaments offering her wild card entries after testing positive for PEDs.

Included among her critics is current men’s world No. 1 Andy Murray, who said in March, “I think you should really have to work your way back” after a drug suspension.

With Sharapova and whatever controversy her presence might have brought now out of Wimbledon, so possibly are the tournament’s TV ratings. Like the French Open, which is wrapping up this weekend, the women’s side will be without its two biggest stars. Serena Williams will also miss this year’s tournament as she awaits the birth of her first child with fiance Alexis Ohanian.