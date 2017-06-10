

Richard Sherman, journalism ethics observer. (Jim Mone/Associated Press)

Last month, ESPN the Magazine published a story by Seth Wickersham that highlighted the divisions between the offense and the defense in the Seattle Seahawks’ locker room. The story centered on Richard Sherman, with Wickersham’s sources saying the cornerback blames quarterback Russell Wilson and Coach Pete Carroll for the team’s lack of postseason success since it won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014.

Sherman declined to talk to Wickersham, who relied partly on anonymous sources to paint a picture of a very divided locker room (Wilson also declined to talk; Carroll spoke on the record). One unnamed former Seahawks assistant said that Sherman’s teammates have grown weary of his tendency to blame others and never himself for the team’s shortcomings. Others talked anonymously about how the team’s coaches and executives give Wilson special treatment and exempt him from criticism.

Suffice to say, Sherman is not a fan of Wickersham’s methods.

“One hundred percent, I feel like [readers] are just sheep,” Sherman told Liz Mathews of Seahawks Wire in a story published Friday. “I feel like they are being herded. They just believe whatever, whoever is the biggest. ESPN is a huge, huge provider of information, so [readers] look at it as legitimate. They look at it as fact. As truth. As the gospel. They take it and they go with it without ever asking, ‘Wow, would you take anybody saying an anonymous source?’ If somebody just told you, ‘Hey, your wife just cheated on you, it’s coming from an anonymous source, I’m not sure if it’s really true.’ Would you take that as fact? Would you just believe anything anybody said?”

He also took aim at the people in the Seahawks camp who talked to Wickersham under the cloak of anonymity.

“He asked a few questions to a few cowardly people. And I’ll be calling you cowards if you’re afraid to put your name on it. If you have a comment, if you’ve got something to say, you’ve got something to ask or something and you’re not willing to put your name on it, you’re kind of a coward. But maybe they’re not cowards and maybe these people never existed. Because who knows? You don’t even have to exist. You don’t have to prove anything in this world anymore.”

At some point, Sherman told Mathews, he’ll tell his story on the Players’ Tribune, the Derek Jeter-founded website that publishes first-person stories by the athletes themselves (Sherman has a financial stake in the site, if that matters). There probably won’t be any anonymous sources.

“I thought about it, I have thought about it,” Sherman said. “And I was going to do it, but I want to do it publicly. I want the reporters to get to ask the questions and do all that. Because it’s cool, it’s cool. But it’s also — I’m going to use that to make my point. Because if I do it through the Players’ Tribune I’ll be able to make a point, but people will take it however they are going to take it.

“Once I verbalize it and make my point to people’s face, then I think it will have a whole different effect.”