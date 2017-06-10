

Former Manchester United man Zlatan Ibrahimovic could wind up in MLS. Or somewhere else. (Rui Vieira/Associated Press)

One thing is clear: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is through with Manchester United. What happens next, however, remains anyone’s guess.

News that the Premier League team would not offer the 35-year-old Swede an extension on his one-year deal came Friday afternoon, per the BBC, which cited the release of the league’s retain list. Despite Ibrahimovic’s age, the decision comes as a bit of a surprise after he led the team in scoring with 28 goals in 46 appearances. The superstar was sidelined by an injury late in the season, though.

Ibrahimovic appeared to react to the news by posting a cryptic video on Instagram late Friday night, revealing his cleats as he laid in bed under the covers.

A post shared by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

No doubt, Ibrahimovic’s exit from United does not mean he’s going to hang up his boots. In fact, the rumor mill is swirling with all sorts of buzz about where he might wind up next.

One of the most popular theories is that Ibrahimovic will be making his way over to the United States to play in MLS. Soccer news site Marca reported Saturday that he’s heading to the L.A. Galaxy. That was quickly disputed a team source, which told ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle the report wasn’t true.

Club source tells me report that Zlatan is headed to #lagalaxy is "inaccurate" and that at present, Ibra isn't a player they're pursuing. — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) June 10, 2017

Meanwhile, the German squad Hertha has taken to Twitter to try to woo Ibrahimovic its way through jokes. The Berlin-based Bundesliga team realizes it might not be able to afford him, however.

No contract at @ManUtd – we've great fans, but still no cash: BUT YOU CAN WIN @bundesliga_de for 1st time Think about it @Ibra_official pic.twitter.com/4mx0rEmMXr — Hertha BSC (@HerthaBSC) June 9, 2017

France’s Chamois Niortais didn’t want to sit by idly, either. They began pursuing the star even before he was officially released, asking in a Twitter post that showed Ibrahimovic photoshopped to be wearing the team’s jersey, “How many retweets will it take for you to sign for Chamois?”

[#Mercato] Ouverture officielle de la période de mutations.@Ibra_official, combien de RT pour que tu signes pour la #TeamChamois ?

⚪️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/EGP1bzMy7p — Chamois Niortais FC (@ChamoisNiortais) June 8, 2017

Whoever lands the 6-foot-5 striker next will likely need a fat wallet. He earned $27 million at Old Trafford last season, which helped make him one of the highest-paid athletes of the year, according to Forbes.