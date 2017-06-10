There’s a reason you should never turn your back on your opponent in a kickboxing match: You just might get knocked out.

Of course, keep in mind that if you’re the winner here, your perfectly legal, but maybe somewhat cheap shot, won’t be taken kindly by rowdy ringside spectators.

Which brings us to Saturday’s Glory 42 kickboxing event that descended into what the announcers called “complete mayhem” when that exact thing happened.

Murthel Groenhart KO's Harut Grigorian and then gets assaulted in the ring. Protect yourself at all times. Chaos. #GLORY42 pic.twitter.com/LraVpsL8HL — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 10, 2017

It’s unclear what Armenian fighter Harut Grigorian was thinking when he turned his back and walked away from Dutchman Murthel Groenhart. After all, the referee didn’t stop the fight, which means Groenhart had every right to clock an unsuspecting Grigorian from the back, sending the fighter to the ground, where he lay dazed and bloodied.

The action didn’t stop there, however. According to Deadspin, which posted the full video on its site, a pair of spectators entered the ring and started beating up on Groenhart.

“Someone will be charged with assault and battery, that’s for sure,” one of the fight callers declared on the broadcast, which aired on ESPN2.

It didn’t take long before the ring filled with security and medical staff — the former to keep the attackers at bay and the latter to attend to Grigorian’s busted head.

One might think there’d be some hard feelings between the fighters after the contentious ending, which Glory’s website officially marked as a win for Groenhart. But according to the Dutchman, it’s all good.

Attached to a photo of the two men Groenhart posted to Instagram, he wrote on the caption after the fight that he and Grigorian are fine now “cause we are sportsmen and we respect each other.”

We traint hard for the number one spot i was the sharper one and after we talked cause we are sportsmen and we respect eachother Thanks for the fight @harut_grigorian You are a great fighter much respect A post shared by Murthel Groenhart (@groenhart86) on Jun 10, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

He added, addressing his opponent, “Thanks for the fight.”

Grigorian, who has now lost his last two fights, has not publicly commented since the loss.