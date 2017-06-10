

Not cool, Browns. Not cool. (Ron Schwane/Associated Press)

It was shaping up to be a pretty good Friday for Cleveland Browns safety Tyvis Powell. The native of suburban Cleveland was scheduled to throw out the first pitch at the Indians-White Sox game that night as part of an Ohio State group event (Powell also played football for the Buckeyes, so he’s about as Ohio as it gets).

But then the Browns had to Browns it up as only they can, cutting Powell hours before the MLB game.

When obstacles arise, you change your direction to reach your goal, you do not change your decision to get there — Tyvis Powell (@1Tyvis) June 9, 2017

According to the ESPN story linked above, the Browns had no idea about the first pitch when they waived Powell, whom Cleveland claimed off waivers in February after a 2016 season that saw Powell play in eight games for the Seattle Seahawks.

They were happier times.

Anyway, Powell’s pitch was a little high but it got to the plate.

At least the Cavs won.