At some point, the Atlanta Falcons will stop hearing about how they surrendered a 28-3 lead and lost Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots.

That point is not now.

The Patriots received their Super Bowl rings Friday night, and they contained a very specific amount of diamonds that maybe is just a coincidence but probably is a pretty good troll job.

Patriots confirm that there are 283 diamonds in new champ ring. They were, of course, down 28-3. pic.twitter.com/XkVW5669an — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 10, 2017

The Falcons could maybe point to this video and say that no one who dances like this should be trolling anyone.