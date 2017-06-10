At some point, the Atlanta Falcons will stop hearing about how they surrendered a 28-3 lead and lost Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots.

That point is not now.

The Patriots received their Super Bowl rings Friday night, and they contained a very specific amount of diamonds that maybe is just a coincidence but probably is a pretty good troll job.

The Falcons could maybe point to this video and say that no one who dances like this should be trolling anyone.