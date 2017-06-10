The Atlanta Braves have a very good between-innings promotion in which someone from the stands is picked to race a masked fellow who goes by The Freeze. The mark gets a massive head start in their race around the warning track, and it’s up to The Freeze to catch up. I’m going to guess he usually does.

On Friday night, one chesty guy thought he had his race against The Freeze in the bag and started egging on the crowd as he neared the finish line. But he learned the age-old lesson: One does not taunt The Freeze.

Here’s the video, posted by former Post Sports intern Joon Lee:

this is the funniest thing that will happen at a sporting event this year pic.twitter.com/f6Yq9lErin — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) June 10, 2017

All hail The Freeze.