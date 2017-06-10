

Steph Curry has been here before. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

No team had ever gone 16-0 in the NBA playoffs, so it’s not like Golden State should have expected to become the first. The main thing for the Warriors is that, even after a record-setting, 137-116 loss to the Cavaliers in Friday’s Game 4, they are still overwhelmingly likely to win the NBA Finals, right?

Sure! Well, except for one thing: the Warriors now have a 3-1 lead over the Cavs.

Lots of fans yelling "its 3-1 now" as they exit the arena… — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 10, 2017

[Jeff Van Gundy slams ‘Kardashian-shaming’ over Tristan Thompson’s struggles]

That would, of course, be the same lead Golden State infamously blew to Cleveland last year, becoming the first NBA team to ever do so in the championship round. That fact didn’t just provide some fodder for humor during LeBron James’s Halloween party, the phrase, “The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead” became a full-fledged Internet meme.

So after the final buzzer sounded Friday, you had better believe the Internet was flooded with “3-1” cracks at the expense of Steph Curry and Co.

3-1 we meet again pic.twitter.com/lIyfQSjUTh — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 10, 2017

Warriors now have a 3-1 lead, congrats LeBron on the title — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 10, 2017

Warriors have a 3-1 lead. Here we go again… pic.twitter.com/QDXIZwb9oa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 10, 2017

It’s Groundhog Day for the Warriors ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/vX9AHBrvCT — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) June 10, 2017

What could go wrong for Golden State? pic.twitter.com/z7IyUt5moP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 10, 2017

"with the cavaliers winning tonight, the warriors are now up 3-1 in this finals series" pic.twitter.com/Cm566LWqAG — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) June 10, 2017

When Warriors fans realize they got a 3-1 lead pic.twitter.com/zY9C6JPTn4 — Legends (@LegendsofCH) June 10, 2017

Me dealing with 3-1 tweets coming into my TL like…. pic.twitter.com/sT6sT4DIQX — McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 10, 2017

The Warriors may want to stay off social media for a while, because with Game 5 set for Monday, folks are going to have all weekend to come up with even more creative ways to say “3-1.” If it helps, Golden State can always point to some major differences between this year and 2016, most significantly that a) the team now has Kevin Durant, b) Steph Curry is fully healthy, c) the Cavs need to win four, not three, in a row and d) Draymond Green is not suspended for Game 5.

Steve Kerr on 3-1: "Great spot. Last year's last year. This year's this year…Draymond won't get suspended for Game 5. Or maybe he will." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 10, 2017

Draymond Green on this year's Game 5: "Thank God I get to play on Monday…Hopefully." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 10, 2017

As of this writing, one tweet that had not been posted Friday was a resurrection of the message sent, just after Game 3 ended, from J.R. Smith’s Twitter account: “Cavs in 7.” Smith quickly deleted that tweet, telling a journalist that his account had been “hacked,” but he admitted that “he likes what the hacker was thinking.”

[LeBron James says he returned to Cavaliers despite family’s anger at owner’s letter]

If Smith didn’t want to tweet that out again, plenty of other folks did, not to mention thousands of fans chanting that phrase in Quicken Loans Arena during the late stages of Friday’s game. If Cleveland does manage to pull off the comeback, or at least gets past Game 5, it wouldn’t be hard to see “Cavs in 7” attaining meme status in its own right.

Cavs fans chanting "Cavs in 7" and JR Smith vibing to it is the greatest thing I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/CWAu9ytAhV — NBA Bulletin (@TheNBABulletin) June 10, 2017

“Thought I was hacked? Cavs in 7." pic.twitter.com/wvuErE14lX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 10, 2017