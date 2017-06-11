

Aaron Judge’s 20th home run of the season traveled nearly 500 feet. (Anthony Gruppuso/USA Today Sports)

After hitting his MLB-leading 19th home run of the season in the Yankees’ blowout win over the Orioles on Saturday, Aaron Judge outdid himself on Sunday. New York’s rookie phenom reached the 20-homer mark in loud fashion, with a sixth-inning solo blast off Logan Verrett that cleared the left field bleachers at Yankee Stadium.

Statcast measured the home run at 495 feet, while ESPN’s Home Run Tracker credited Judge an extra foot. In any case, the ball traveled really, really far and really, really fast and was the second-longest home run of the Statcast era (since 2015) behind Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton’s 504-foot home run last season. Judge added a second home run in the seventh inning of the Yankees’ 14-3 win, but that one only traveled 401 feet to right field.

Longest HR in #Statcast era:

1. Stanton, 504 feet

2 (tie). @TheJudge44, 495 feet <<

2 (tie). Bryant, 495 feet pic.twitter.com/B1d1coEGsg — #Statcast (@statcast) June 11, 2017

Judge’s home run off Verrett left his bat with an exit velocity of 119 mph, according to Statcast, which was two miles per hour slower than the exit velocity record he set on his home run swing Saturday.

Yankees shortstop Ronald Torreyes, who is 5-foot-8, received a lift in the dugout to help congratulate the 6-foot-7 Judge on his mammoth home run.