Featherweight boxer Daniel Franco remained in a medically induced coma Sunday after suffering a brain injury during a knockout loss at the WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa, the night before. The 25-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., underwent emergency surgery to stop two brain bleeds after he was dropped in the eighth round by Jose Haro in a bout broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

“At this point the doctors have told us the next 48 hours will be critical in regards to him making a complete recovery,” Franco’s manager, Ray Chaparro, said in a statement Sunday (via USA Today). “We ask for prayers from the boxing community at this time.”

ESPN’s Dan Rafael reports that Franco (16-2-3, 11 KOs) wobbled after taking a hard right hand from Haro in the sixth round Saturday and beat the count after going down for the first time early in the eighth round. Franco went down again after taking a right hand near his temple with less than three minutes remaining in the eighth round, at which point the referee declared Haro the winner without a count. Franco appeared alert while receiving medical attention in the ring, according to Rafael, but was later rushed to the hospital.

Roc Nation, which represents Franco, also issued a statement Sunday.

“Roc Nation’s thoughts and prayers are with Daniel Franco and his family during this critical recovery period,” Roc Nation’s president and chief of branding and strategy, Michael R. Yormark, said. “He is a tenacious talent and champion, and will always have our support.”