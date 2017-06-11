

Sir Patrick Stewart drinks champagne out of Daniel Ricciardo’s shoe after Sunday’s Formula One Canadian Grand Prix. (Valdrin Xhemaj/European Pressphoto Agency)

At least it wasn’t milk. While conducting the podium interviews following Sunday’s Formula One Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Sir Patrick Stewart chugged champagne out of Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo’s sweaty racing shoe. No, the Star Trek and X-Men actor didn’t lose a bet; he was a willing participant in Ricciardo’s, um, interesting celebration.

“Oh my, I know what’s coming,” Stewart said after Ricciardo, who finished third for Red Bull, filled his right shoe with champagne and downed it as the crowd roared. “This is becoming a ritual. Bravo!”

“Would you like some?” Ricciardo asked Stewart, who said he would. Because who would turn down the chance to drink champagne out of a sweaty racing shoe?

“Cheers!” Stewart said before chugging the champagne and soaking the front of his shirt in the process.

The champagne-in-shoe celebration is called a “shoey,” and Ricciardo introduced it to the F1 circuit last year.

“It basically comes from a few Aussies called the Mad Hueys,” Ricciardo said in September. “They basically travel the world fishing and surfing and they like to drink a lot of beer, so that’s where the shoey began. Jack Miller knows some of the Huey guys so when he got his [Moto GP] win in Assen, I suspected he was going to do it — I just thought I’d keep the Australian tradition going. I saw Valentino [Rossi]’s now got in on the act! It’s just a bit of fun and everyone’s enjoying it.”

After Ricciardo finished third at the U.S. Grand Prix in October, actor Gerard Butler did a shoey on the podium.

So Gerard Butler did a 'shoey' on Sunday… not sure we would! https://t.co/YwCFo7nBAp — Tim Lomas (@TheVasstechTeam) October 25, 2016

So, how does it taste?

“If the sparkling wine is cold, then it tastes good,” Ricciardo said. “If it’s warm then you might get the sweat through it but the cold taste kills the bad stuff … so it’s delicious.”

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas finished first and second, respectively, on Sunday. They celebrated by not drinking champagne out of sweaty shoes.