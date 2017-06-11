

Danica Patrick signs autographs for fans prior to qualifying for the Pocono 400 in Long Pond, Pa., on Friday. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick was booed after she declined to sign autographs for a group of fans following Friday’s qualifying for Sunday’s Pocono 400 in Long Pond, Pa., and the popular NASCAR driver was in no mood to just ignore the jeers. In a video captured on Facebook Live, Patrick took a moment while walking to the garage to address the people who booed her.



“Since I’m old, instead of taking the booing, what I want to tell you, I’m doing the very best I can,” Patrick said. “If you’re a real fan, you know that … my job is to not sign autographs, right? My job is to drive the car and tell the crew chief what’s going on. I don’t appreciate the boos. It hurts my feelings. I’m a [expletive] person, you know what I mean? I’m a person too. I have feelings. When you boo me, it hurts my feelings. Please just be supportive fans. I’ll do everything I can. When I came from over here, my car was over there. I can only do so much. I have to get in the car. So please understand that. I have feelings, too.”

Patrick, who entered Sunday’s race 30th in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup standings, did sign for fans before qualifying. The person who posted the Facebook Live video noted Sunday that the people behind her were booing all drivers who didn’t come over to sign autographs.

Patrick finished 16th in Sunday’s race, which was won by Ryan Blaney.