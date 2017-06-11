

FIFA’s president hopes to keep the governing body out of geopolitics. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images)

Hours after its president said FIFA should not “interfere in geopolitics,” soccer’s world governing body removed a Qatari referee from a 2018 World Cup qualifier at the request of the United Arab Emirates for “sporting reasons and in view of the current geopolitical situation” in the area.

Qatar, the host of the 2022 World Cup, has been accused of funding terrorism by several Arab countries, led by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE. The countries severed ties with Qatar and imposed an economic blockade.

FIFA said Sunday that it agreed with the UAE request concerning the officiating of its game against Thailand on Tuesday in Bangkok. “We can confirm that FIFA has replaced the match officials originally appointed for the said game,” FIFA said in a statement to the Associated Press. “The decision has been taken for sporting reasons and in view of the current geopolitical situation.”

A referee from Singapore, assisted by another Singaporean and two officials from Malaysia, will replace the Qatari official.

In an interview published earlier Sunday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he was confident the political problems would be resolved before the World Cup, the first in the Middle East.

“The essential role of FIFA, as I understand it, is to deal with football and not to interfere in geopolitics,” Infantino told the Swiss newspaper Le Matin. However, he added that “we are indeed facing a diplomatic crisis.”

It is not unusual for FIFA to place countries in separate qualifying draws because of disputes, and Infantino said he is in touch with the “highest authorities” in Qatar.

“On the other hand, I am confident that the region will return to a normalized situation. The World Cup is in 2022, in five years. Obviously, if football can make a small contribution, in any way … I will not hesitate to offer my help.”

The 2018 World Cup will be played in Russia.