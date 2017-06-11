NBC Sports hockey analyst Mike Milbury didn’t exactly endear himself to Nashville Predators fans this postseason with his criticism of P.K. Subban. Early in the playoffs, Milbury said the Predators defenseman was acting “like a clown” by dancing during pregame warmups. During Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals, Milbury said Subban “had it coming” after Penguins forward Sidney Crosby pushed Subban’s face into the ice multiple times when the two got tangled up behind the net.

Sidney Crosby gives PK Subban the world’s worst CPR lesson pic.twitter.com/FUieqHKBHy — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 9, 2017

Several Predators fans came to Game 6 on Sunday in Nashville with signs referencing Milbury’s nasty comments. “Fire Milbury,” one read. “He has it coming.”

Was just offered a hat in exchange for this sign by @NBCSports on our own plaza. Censorship much? #Predators @NHL #StanleyCupFinal pic.twitter.com/BMl4XWjMvk — Richard W. F. Swor (@digitalpapermus) June 11, 2017

NBC Sports representatives reportedly didn’t like the idea of anti-Milbury signs appearing on the NBC broadcast, so they offered at least a couple of fans free NBC Sports hats in exchange for their signs. (That’s a bad trade.)

Puck Daddy’s Greg Wyshynski chatted with Richard W.F. Swor, who brought the aforementioned “Fire Milbury” sign to the game. Swor told Wyshynski that an NBC Sports rep offered him a hat during NBC’s pregame coverage outside Bridgestone Arena.

“And I said okay,” Swor said. “Then he said, ‘But I have to take the sign, and you can get it after the game.’ I said, ‘No, I’m good. Actually, I’m going to take it into the arena.’ ”

An NBC Sports rep just tried to bribe me with a hat to give him my sign so it wouldn't be shown on TV pic.twitter.com/ExGdPVDw1C — Holly Morgan (@hollysuemorgan) June 11, 2017

The Penguins won Game 6, 2-0, to capture their second consecutive Stanley Cup. The good news for Predators fans is that they won’t have to listen to Milbury’s terrible takes about Subban until next season.