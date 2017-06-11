

Predators center Colton Sissons reacts as the officials rule that a goal was disallowed due to the whistle having blown during the second period of Game 6. (Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports)

Facing elimination in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals Sunday in Nashville, the Predators appeared to take a 1-0 lead over the Penguins early in the second period when Colton Sissons tapped a rebound off a shot by Filip Forsberg past Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray. Instead, the referee immediately raised his arm to signal the play dead.

So what happened? Referee Kevin Pollack, who was screened by Forsberg and Pittsburgh’s Trevor Daley on the play, lost sight of the puck on Forsberg’s shot. Assuming that Murray had controlled the puck, which had instead squirted between his pads and glove and rolled into the crease, Pollack blew his whistle just before Sissons tapped it into the net. It was an honest, but awful mistake.

NO GOAL. The refs blew the whistle before the puck crossed the line. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Hg9etK1EAa — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 12, 2017

The quick whistle, which is not reviewable, cost the Predators a goal and the lead. The game remained scoreless entering the third period.