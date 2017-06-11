

Usain Bolt says goodbye to competition in Jamaica. (Bryan Cummings/Associated Press)

Usain Bolt’s toughest opponents in his final race in his Jamaican homeland were emotions and nerves.

The eight-time Olympic champion sprinter bade farewell in a 100-meter race on Saturday evening, winning in front of a sold-out crowd of 30,000 in Kingston.

“The run, it was just okay. I must say it was okay,” Bolt, who holds world records in the 100 and 200, said via BBC.com after winning in 10.03 seconds. “I don’t think I’ve ever been that nervous running a 100.”

Fans waved flags and tooted vuvuzelas as fireworks celebrated the extraordinary career of the 30-year-old sprinter who plans to retire after the World Championships in August in London.

Thank you Jamaica — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) June 11, 2017

Bolt was emotional after taking a victory lap and delivering his signature bolt move.

“Just the atmosphere and the people, the support they came out and gave me, it was really nerve-racking,” he said. “I never expected this, I knew it was going to be big, the stadium was ram-packed, so thank you guys for coming out and supporting me.”

Bolt completed “triple triple” with nine Olympic gold medals in the 100, 200 and 4×100, a feat that was changed to eight after Nesta Carter, a teammate on the relay team in Beijing, tested positive for a banned substance. Carter has appealed the decision.

Bolt holds the world records of 9.58 in the 100 and 19.19 in the 200.