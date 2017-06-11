The United States’ Michael Bradley, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s first goal during Sunday’s World Cup qualifying match against Mexico. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)

In a venue that’s been a nightmare for the U.S. men’s national soccer team over the years, Michael Bradley gave the Americans a dream start in Sunday’s match against Mexico. Less than six minutes into the World Cup qualifying match at Estadio Azteca, Bradley intercepted a pass at midfield and chipped a 33-yard strike over the outstretched arm of Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and into the back of the net.

Bradley’s beautiful goal, which silenced the crowd of 90,000, was the United States’ first in a World Cup qualifier in Mexico City since 2009. The Americans have never won a World Cup qualifier at Estadio Azteca and has one win in 12 visits to the stadium overall.

Carlos Vela scored the equalizer for Mexico 17 minutes later.