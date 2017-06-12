

Catfish on the ice before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals. (Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports)

Fans took to the streets of Pittsburgh to celebrate the Penguins’ second consecutive Stanley Cup title on Sunday night and a few of them brought catfish, which had become a symbol of the runner-up Predators’ improbable postseason run. In a tradition that dates from 2003, Nashville supporters tossed catfish onto the ice during the playoffs, and sometimes went to great lengths to smuggle the fish into the arena.

Rather than waving the seafood around in revelry like a smelly, guts-filled Terrible Towel, or, I don’t know, stomping on the bottom feeders, more than one Penguins fan was pictured devouring a raw, bloody catfish during Sunday’s celebration. Look, I get it. Deep-frying those bad boys or firing up an electric grill in the middle of a large crowd would’ve been dangerous, but besides being absolutely disgusting, consuming raw catfish doesn’t seem like the safest idea. When was the last time you saw catfish on a sushi menu?

Warning: The images below might spoil your appetite.

Congrats, Penguins fans. Hope you didn’t get salmonella.

This guy took a bite out of a raw catfish after @penguins beat @PredsNHL to win Stanley Cup. Photo by @RussBurgh. pic.twitter.com/Fg5QiTD0YA — Tom Fontaine (@FontainePGH) June 12, 2017

We go live to Pittsburgh where they're eating catfish A post shared by Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) on Jun 11, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

