

David West, left, and Tristan Thompson exchange pleasantries. (Kelley L Cox/USA Today Sports)

As if Game 5 of the NBA Finals didn’t feature enough drama, a fight nearly broke out between Golden State’s David West and Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson. Ultimately, not much came of the altercation, except for some technical fouls — and a lot of jokes online about how much of a face-to-face encounter the two forwards shared.

The incident took place with just over three minutes left in the first half. West had grabbed a defensive rebound, but Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving was able to gain a share of possession and force a held ball. While vying for control, West gave Irving a shove, which brought Thompson in to defend his teammate, at which point things got very up close and personal.

West, Thompson and Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith, who shoved the Warriors forward, were all issued technical fouls. Meanwhile, if you were hoping to see West and Thompson get to know each other better in slow motion, well, Deadspin had you covered, while others were content to crack wise.

These two teams just love each other, don't they? pic.twitter.com/fq0YS7Dxet — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 13, 2017

I've been called a close talker before, but I've never talked this close pic.twitter.com/UGS5CObgZB — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 13, 2017

KISS CAM pic.twitter.com/LpoAQWgkgK — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) June 13, 2017

Where have I seen this before? pic.twitter.com/tAVomr2IHL — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) June 13, 2017

Ok David West definitely just kissed a Kardashian — Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) June 13, 2017

Slow-motion replays conclusively reveal that David West just fed Tristan Thompson like a mama bird feeds a baby bird — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 13, 2017

If David West becomes any more unhinged and violent Montana will elect him to congress. #Cavs — Mike Polk Jr. (@mikepolkjr) June 13, 2017

