

Sebastian Telfair (shown playing for Phoenix in 2012) is facing weapons and marijuana charges. (Doug McSchooler/AP File)

Sebastian Telfair, a former NBA player whose career ended in China in 2014, was arrested early Sunday after police in Brooklyn discovered three loaded handguns, a semiautomatic rifle and ammunition along with a bulletproof vest and marijuana in his truck.

Telfair, 32, and Jami Thomas, 18, were arrested when police noticed their 2017 Ford F-150 parked on a median in the Prospect Heights neighborhood around 2:50 a.m. When the truck attempted to drive off with its headlights turned off, police made the stop. They smelled marijuana and saw a lit blunt on the dashboard, N.Y. Police Sgt. Brendan Ryan said (via the New York Daily News). They then discovered two bags of marijuana along with the weapons and ammo.

Telfair and Thomas were arraigned Sunday night in Brooklyn Criminal Court and held on bond.

BREAKING: @NBA star Sebastian Telfair arrested in BK with semi-automatic gun, loaded guns, loads of ammunition and marijuana, PD sources pic.twitter.com/6hdhSdyXlS — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) June 11, 2017

Telfair is from Brooklyn and went straight from high school to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2004. He made a number of NBA stops, in Boston, Minnesota (twice), Los Angeles (Clippers), Cleveland, Phoenix, Toronto and Oklahoma City. Telfair is the cousin of former NBA player Stephon Marbury.

In 2007, Telfair and another friend were arrested after police found a loaded handgun in his vehicle after a traffic stop. He pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and was sentenced to three years’ probation.