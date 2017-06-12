

LeBron James speaks to reporters after the Cavaliers defeated the Warriors in Game 4. (Ron Schwane/AP)

The International Olympic Committee on Friday approved 3-on-3 basketball as one of five new events for the 2020 Tokyo Games, and if Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James had any intention of participating, he knows exactly which former greats he’d want as teammates: Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.

James told the Associated Press he’d have to think about which current players he’d wish to team with in a 3-on-3 format, and while he’s excited about the addition to the Olympic program, don’t expect to see the four-time MVP on the court with anyone in Tokyo. It’s unclear whether NBA players will even be allowed to compete in the event.

“I think it’s great for basketball,” James said Sunday in Oakland, Calif., where the Cavaliers were preparing for Monday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals. “For us to be able to add another category to the Olympics, another basketball category, I think it’s pretty great. I haven’t seen the full layout of how they plan on executing it, and are they going to use NBA guys or are going to use college guys. I’m not quite sure. I’m not very good in a 3-on-3 thing, I’m more of a 5-on-5 guy. I stay out of the 1-on-1 matchups during our practice, the 2-on-2s and the 3-on-3s. So, probably not. I probably won’t be a part of the 3-on-3 matchup that it has to offer.”

Warriors forward Draymond Green echoed those sentiments on Sunday.

“I don’t think it’s something that I aspire to do, but I think it’ll be great for sure,” Green said. “I grew up playing street ball so to have 3-on-3 a part of the Olympics I think it’s also something guys can win that are not pro athletes. So I think that could be really good. You see in these other sports where they go compete in the Olympics but they have regular day jobs. I think that can be like that for 3-on-3. So I think that can be great.’”

James, who won Olympic gold medals with Team USA in 2008 and 2012, declined an invite to play in the 2016 Rio Games.