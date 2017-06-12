

Odell Beckham Jr. has pondered his NFL situation while watching the NBA Finals. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. is back.

The New York Giants wide receiver made that crystal clear in an Instagram post Sunday night in which he said, “I’m back.” So, see, there’s no doubt about that. But what is he back from? Hanging out on the beach, it looks like. Not attending any of his team’s 10 organized team activities, for sure. Those may be voluntary, but NFL teams define “voluntary” differently than you and I, so it was frowned upon when Beckham was a no-show. This week, though, things get serious when the open a mandatory minicamp Tuesday and Beckham apparently is committed to that rather than subjecting himself to fines for not showing up. Skipping those would have cost Beckham more than $80,000, according to the New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard.

Sure enough, ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that he was at the team’s facility Monday, just in time for physicals.

This week, he’ll get the chance to explain his absence and whether it is connected to his desire for a new contract, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported. Beckham, who is signed through the 2018 season, has drawn some criticism for his AWOL act, but video in the Instagram post, his first since April 18, shows him working out and looking buff. He also has a message in his post: “The rain falls on the just and unjust alike.”

"The rain falls on the just and unjust alike…" #ImBack A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Last week, Uninterrupted tweeted video of him practicing what he does best: making one-handed catches.

Fret not for Beckham, who last month signed the biggest shoe deal ever for an NFL player. The deal with Nike is believed to be worth $29 million over five years with incentives that ESPN reports could bring its total to $48 million.

He’ll also make about $8 million from the Giants, who picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract in April.

“I will be workin harder than I ever have, to be the best that I ever have been,” he tweeted about that in April. “I’m more motivated now then I have ever been.”