As the Warriors and Cavaliers split NBA titles over the past two years, neither team clinched the championship on its home floor. Golden State has a chance to do just that in Monday night’s Game 5, making the contest a very hot ticket, indeed.

How hot a ticket? How about $133,000 for a pair — scorching enough for ya?

That’s how much an unidentified person (we can be fairly sure it’s a wealthy person) spent for the privilege of taking in Game 5 live at Oakland’s Oracle Arena, as reported by ESPN’s Darren Rovell. But hey, they were floor seats, so the buyer has a pretty good chance of getting on TV, and he or she will be well positioned to potentially heckle players and officials.

According to ESPN, the tickets were purchased Sunday at the Warriors’ resale site, where two other pairs of prime seats went for $90,000 and $82,000. Given a buyer’s fee of 15 percent, the purchaser of the $133,000 tickets spent over $17,000 — about as much as a base-model Chevy Cruze would cost — in fees alone.

Floor seats do start with face values of thousands of dollars, but that purchase made those two seats, per Rovell, the most expensive in NBA history. Even hip-hop mogul Diddy was impressed, saying, “That’s a lot of money,” when informed of the sale during ESPN’s pregame coverage.

Many thought Game 5 would not even be necessary after the Warriors stormed to a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals. But the Cavaliers won Game 4 in a rout, sending the series back to Oakland and causing some well-heeled fans to splash some mind-boggling cash.