Ten days after the Kansas City Chiefs released Jeremy Maclin in a surprise move, the 29-year-old wide receiver found a new home in Baltimore. The Ravens announced Monday they signed Maclin to a two-year deal, bolstering a receiving corps that lost Steve Smith Sr. to retirement in January and tight end Dennis Pitta to a potentially career-ending injury.

Maclin, who was set to enter the third year of his $55 million contract with the Chiefs, visited the Buffalo Bills and Ravens last week. After recording 87 catches for 1,088 yards and 10 touchdowns with Kansas City in 2015, the former Missouri star missed four games with a groin injury and posted career-worst numbers (44 catches, 536 yards, two touchdowns) in 2016.

We have signed WR Jeremy Maclin to a two-year deal! — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 12, 2017

See you back in Baltimore soon @jmac___19. pic.twitter.com/GblyzMw5bk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 12, 2017

Smith’s retirement and the team’s decision to release Pitta this month after he reinjured his hip leaves Mike Wallace as Baltimore’s leading returning receiver. Wallace had a team-high 1,017 yards receiving and four touchdowns on 72 catches. Baltimore also is expecting bigger things from 2015 first-round draft pick Breshad Perriman, who had 33 catches last season after missing his entire rookie year with a knee injury.

Ravens safety Tony Jefferson helped recruit Maclin to Baltimore, where he’ll be reunited with

offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, his offensive coordinator for his first four years in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Yo @jmac___19 you know what to do pic.twitter.com/zs0OtWJUF3 — Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) June 12, 2017

While Maclin was regarded as the top receiver remaining on the free agent market, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Ravens could still be considering free agent Eric Decker as well.