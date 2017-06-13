At the greatest moment of Kevin Durant’s basketball career, Nike took a timeout from the celebration to respond to television hucksters. And to sports-talk radio blabbers. And to loudmouths on Twitter.

Just moments after Durant’s extraordinary, inspired and beautiful play helped him earn his first NBA title — while leading the Warriors to their second in three years — the national broadcast cut from scenes of pure joy to a 60-second Nike spot featuring fictional haters and doubters, screaming into microphones about Durant’s failings. He proved them wrong, see. They missed the true story about Durant. Joke’s on them. But please, spend these pristine 60 seconds thinking about all those haters and doubters.

It took us from the very best part about sports to one of the worst: ugly, personal and shallow arguments made for the sake of argument. And the ad closed with a simple tagline, Debate This, an obvious retort to the worst motto in sports: Embrace Debate.

That’s the motto for a bad television show, but it also represents the grossest impulse in modern sports media: to take a contrary position merely to be on the other side, and then to argue that position into a fine powder of concentrated pique, without humor or tact or subtlety. Durant’s win — and he took the Finals MVP trophy, too — was about genuine emotion at a career summit. Nike’s response was about fake outrage.

Okay, it’s just an ad. It was just a minute long. Durant’s genuine emotion continued during the commercial break, and presumably for hours and days and weeks and months after those 60 seconds. But the goal of all these Embrace Debate shows is for the hucksters to attach themselves to superstars, so that everything LeBron James does makes you think of a man named Skip, and everything John Wall does makes you think of Colin Cowherd, and everything Kevin Durant does makes you think of Stephen A. Smith. Public attention is their scoreboard, and it lights up with crooked numbers every time you look in their direction.

“Many have questioned Kevin Durant’s tenacity, leadership and winning ways,” Nike wrote in announcing this ad, which is quite a way to start the celebration. “One thing that can’t be debated: he’s a world champ.”

We all write about those debate shows too much, because the response is irresistible. People love reading about spittle-flecked proclamations, particularly when they question someone’s True Character. I’ve done it plenty — I’m doing it right now! — and I’ll do it again.

But if John Wall ever wins an NBA title, I’d hope my first thought would not be of Colin Cowherd. If Alex Ovechkin ever wins a Stanley Cup, I’d hope my first thought would not concern Mike Milbury. Monday night, I just wanted to watch Durant hug his mom and whisper into Steph Curry’s ear and shout out his love of Prince George’s County. Instead, Nike turned it into a referendum on cheap screamfests, giving the cheap screamfests exactly what they want: a prime seat at the table. The ad made Durant’s moment about them. It let them win.

Zillion-dollar businesses don’t exist to provide commercial-free moments of joy. We’re all trying to commodify sports, in our own way. If you run a somewhat sizzling spot at the first possible post-championship moment, people will pay attention to it. And, uh, write about it. And, uh, embed it in their posts.

This just seemed like a losing argument, effective in selling shoes maybe, but counterproductive in getting us to appreciate a superstar while ignoring his yapping detractors. Durant is great, and what he did in these playoffs was great, and his performance Monday night was great. This was a time for soaking in that greatness, not for a debate about debates.

Of course, within seconds of the final buzzer, the Debate Machine was simultaneously questioning whether Durant’s achievement was sullied by the strength of his teammates, and whether LeBron James’s dominance was forever diminished by this Finals loss. Lapping up two all-time talents apparently doesn’t move the needle. Picking at their perceived personal flaws does.

“Debate This,” Nike said, and it was supposed to be a retort. But it sounded more like an invitation, one I’d rather not accept.