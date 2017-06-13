

Like father, like son? Sort of. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)

It seems like a lifetime ago when we had not yet heard of LaVar Ball, but it was only in March that he landed on many people’s radars. Among his initial pronouncements that month was that in his “heyday,” he would “kill Michael Jordan one-on-one,” and, since then, Ball has hardly backed off that boast.

Now Ball has been joined by his son Lonzo, who is set to become a very high pick in the NBA draft later this month (and whose stellar freshman season at UCLA is what brought attention to his outspoken father in the first place). In an appearance Monday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Lonzo Ball claimed that he, too, could take Jordan one-on-one.

[LaVar Ball made some odd comments about his wife’s recovery from a stroke]

Of course, that’s a bit easier to believe, particularly as Kimmel framed that question to the 19-year-old in terms of squaring of against the 54-year-old Jordan at their current ages. “He’ll beat anybody 50 years old,” LaVar Ball said of his son, in what must qualify as one of his least outlandish remarks.

On the other hand, it was only four years ago that Jordan beat one of his own Hornets players, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, one-one-one. “It was hard for me. I lost. He’s the greatest man that ever played the game,” said Kidd-Gilchrist, who was a 19-year-old rookie at the time, having been taken No. 2 overall in the previous year’s draft — exactly the spot where Ball and his family fervently hope their hometown Lakers will pick him later this month.

As he has in the past, the elder Ball insisted that his greater bulk would be his trump card against Jordan. “He’s too small. He’s too little,” Ball, 48, told Kimmel.

After Ball added, “You know I’m undefeated one-one-one; I don’t ever lose one-one-one,” Kimmel asked if he had ever played Jordan. “If he played me, he would cry,” Ball replied.

Many people, of course, find Ball’s boasts about Jordan laughable. If evidence is required, they could point to the fact that, while His Airness was in the midst of an NBA career that would garner him greatest-ever acclaim, Ball spent one season playing Division I college basketball, racking up an average of 2.2 points per game.

Nevertheless, Ball appears convinced that Jordan would have to make all his outside shots because the six-time champion couldn’t “go around” him. On offense, Ball said in March, “I would just back in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left.”

Earlier this month, Ball told ESPN that the score of his hypothetical showdown with Jordan would be “13-2.” He explained, “[The] only reason I give him two is ’cause he’s Jordan. He’s too little, too little to guard me.”

[Kevin Durant’s mother got Stephen A. Smith to say, ‘I’m sorry’]

So far Jordan is not known to have fired back at Ball, as opposed to the likes of Charles Barkley and LeBron James. That’s despite further taunting in May, when Ball said that Jordan couldn’t have sold a $495 shoe upon entering the NBA “because he ain’t Lonzo Ball.”

All that hype has likely put a “target” on Lonzo Ball’s back in the NBA, as Magic Johnson and Kyrie Irving have pointed out, but the highly regarded prospect has yet to express a desire for his father to pipe down. When asked by Kimmel if he got “annoyed” having his dad around so much, Ball replied, “No, I love him, he’s always been there for me.”

With LaVar Ball seated just behind Lonzo, Kimmel jokingly told the teenager, “Blink three times if you feel like you want him to go away.” Ball laughed heartily and said, “I’m good, I’m good.”